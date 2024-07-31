Caste row: Why is it wrong to ask Rahul Gandhi's caste? ask BJP leaders

Parliamentary affairs minister Kiren Rijiju said that by asking the caste of people, since they have demanded a caste census, the Congress has “conspired to divide the country”.

“The Congress talks of caste day in and day out. When he (Rahul Gandhi) meets mediapersons, he asks their caste, he asks the caste of armed forces personnel, he asks people’s caste during the Bharat Jodo Yatra. They can ask about the caste of the people and no one can ask about his caste. What is this? Akhilesh Yadav also supported Rahul Gandhi. Are they above the country and Parliament,” the minister said.

Union minister Giriraj Singh challenged Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to sue him for inquiring about his caste and religion. “I am asking you. You file a case if it is wrong. Rahul Gandhi, it is good that you want a caste census. But what is your caste,” he asked.

An uproar erupted in the Lok Sabha on Tuesday after senior BJP leader Anurag Thakur said, in reference to Gandhi, that those whose caste remains unknown are asking for a caste census.

In response, Gandhi said that he was insulted but that it did not bother him. Akhilesh Yadav took exception to the request and asked Thakur how he could have asked for anyone’s caste in the floor of the House.