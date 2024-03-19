CAT to decide bureaucrat's case ex-parte on March 22 if Centre's counsel fails to appear

T C Aggarwal, learned counsel representing the respondents (Ministry of Environment, Forests and Climate Change) is also not connected and "private secretary to one of us, repeatedly called from his mobile to Shri T C Aggarwal... but he has not responded the same or connected through V.C. in the matter," said the order issued by the bench of Justice Rajiv Joshi (judicial member) and Anand S Khati (administrative member).