CBI court issues non-bailable warrant against Vijay Mallya in loan default case linked to Indian Overseas Bank

Citing multiple cases where NBWs and summonses have been issued against the embattled businessman, the CBI's plea said he is presently living in England and "continues to subvert the process of law in India".

Considering the CBI submission, the court said Mallya has absconded, declared a fugitive and NBWs are pending for execution against him in other cases. So no purpose will be served by issuing process (summons) to him.