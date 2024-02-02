CBI raids Harsh Mander's residence in connection with FCRA violation case

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is raiding the residence and office of IAS-turned-social activist Harsh Mander in connection with FCRA violation case, ANI reported.

Lawyer Prashant Bhushan also posted on his X handle, claiming Mander is being targeted for his "critical" stand against the government.

"CBI is raiding Harsh Mander’s house and office. He has been one of the most gentle, humane & generous activists who has worked tirelessly for the weak & poor. He is being targeted only because he has been critical of this govt. All agencies are being blatantly used to target critics," he wrote.