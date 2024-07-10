CBI worked under superintendence, administrative control of Union government: Supreme Court

The court said, "No doubt that the powers of superintendence of the central government would not relate to the superintendence of investigation of a particular case and the investigating agency (CBI) would always be entitled to investigate the offences independently. However, that would not water down the administrative control and superintendence of the DSPE that vests with the Union of India."

According to Section 3 of the DSPE Act, the bench noted, it is clear that the CBI is entitled to investigate only such offences or classes of offences which are specified by the central government by issuing a notification in the official gazette.

The court also found the superintendence of the CBI in all matters vested with the central government, except in those cases registered under the Prevention of Corruption Act, which are supervised by the Central Vigilance Commission.

The court rejected a contention of Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the Centre that even if the CBI, being an independent agency, is considered to be an instrumentality of the State under Article 12 of the Constitution, it cannot be equated to the term Government of India as contemplated under Article 131 of the Constitution.

The submission "in our view, holds no water," the bench added.

The West Bengal government said the CBI has been established by the Union government, which exercised the power of control and superintendence over it.

The state government contended whether after withdrawal of the consent, the CBI via the Union of India can continue to register and investigate cases in its area in violation of the provisions of Section 6 of the DSPE Act.