CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15; board announces datesheet

<p>New Delhi: The board exams for class 10 and 12 will begin from February 15, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) announced on Wednesday.</p><p>In a late night notification, the board announced that the class 10 exams will conclude on March 18, while class 12 exams will end on April 4, 2025.</p><p>For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.</p><p>"Sufficient gap has been given between two subjects. The datesheet has been prepared by keeping in mind at least 40,000 subject combinations to ensure that no two subjects opted by a student fall on the same date," CBSE Exam Controller, Sanyam Bhardwaj said.</p>