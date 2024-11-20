Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CBSE Class 10, 12 exams to begin from February 15; board announces datesheet

For the first time, the datesheet has been issued by the board at least 86 days in advance.
PTI
Last Updated : 20 November 2024, 17:01 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 20 November 2024, 17:01 IST
India NewsCBSEExam

Follow us on :

Follow Us