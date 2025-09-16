Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CCI order flawed, offers no reason for 5 year ban for data sharing: Meta to NCLAT

Both Meta and WhatsApp concluded their arguments before the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT).
Last Updated : 16 September 2025, 16:01 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 16 September 2025, 16:01 IST
India NewsWhatsAppMetaCCINCLAT

Follow us on :

Follow Us