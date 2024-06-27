Central Railway opts for clean & renewable energy for its traction requirement

Mumbai: In a first-of-its-kind in the Indian Railways, the Mumbai-headquartered Central Railway (CR) has installed a Floating Solar Plant of 10 MWp capacity in Igatpuri Lake in Nashik along the Western Ghats.

Moving towards its ultimate goal of zero carbon emission by 2030, the CR had in the past commissioned 12.05 MWp solar plants by utilizing the rooftop of railway stations and buildings, out of which 4 MWp solar plants were added last year.

“This has resulted in a saving of Rs.4.62 crores in the year 2023-24 and saving in carbon footprints of 6594.81 MT. There are further plans to install an additional 7 MWp Solar plants in the current year,” a CR spokesperson said on Thursday.