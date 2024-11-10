Central Railway reunites 861 lost children with their parents over 7 months

<p>Mumbai: During a patrol at Khandwa station of Madhya Pradesh, Railway Protection Force personnel Ishwar Chand Jat and RK Tripathi recently came across a boy sitting alone.</p>.<p>The child had a mobile number tattooed on his right arm. A call to the number revealed that he lives with a mental health condition and keeps losing his way. Eventually, RPF reunited the kid, Sumit, with his family.</p>.<p>Sumit is among 861 stories of happy unions facilitated by the Central Railway (CR) under its ‘Operation Nanhe Farishte’ over the past seven months, said officials on Sunday.</p>.<p>Besides health issues like Sumit’s, children end up alone at railway stations for myriad reasons, including reprimand over studies, fights with parents, search for a “better” life or Mumbai’s glamour, an official said.</p>.<p>CR officials reunited 589 boys and 272 girls with their families between April and October, he said.</p>.<p>“Our RPF personnel connect with lost children, counsel them and ensure their safe return home, earning deep gratitude from parents," the official added. </p>