Centre 'actively' exploring ways to ensure social security to gig workers; asks aggregators to register them on eShram portal

New Delhi: The Union Government on Sunday said it is “actively” exploring various avenues to ensure social security cover for gig and platform workers, and urged aggregators to start registering them on eShram, a database for unorganised workers.

Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the plans at a review meeting here. “Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce,” he said.

Aimed at “safeguarding the welfare” of gig and platform workers, he said the government is “actively exploring various avenues” to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes.

“We are working on a comprehensive strategy to provide them with the social security they deserve,” he said.