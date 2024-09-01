Centre 'actively' exploring ways to ensure social security to gig workers; asks aggregators to register them on eShram portal

New Delhi: The Union Government on Sunday said it is “actively” exploring various avenues to ensure social security cover for gig and platform workers, and urged aggregators to start registering them on eShram, a database for unorganised workers.
Union Labour Minister Mansukh Mandaviya announced the plans at a review meeting here. “Our government is fully committed to the well-being of gig and platform workers, who form a crucial part of our workforce,” he said.
Aimed at “safeguarding the welfare” of gig and platform workers, he said the government is “actively exploring various avenues” to ensure these workers are covered under social security schemes.
“We are working on a comprehensive strategy to provide them with the social security they deserve,” he said.
He also said that registration of these workers will be undertaken on the eShram portal to facilitate the implementation of social security measures.
Mandaviya said companies that employ gig and platform workers would be asked to take the lead in registering their workers on this portal. “An online window will be made available for aggregators to ensure a smooth and efficient registration process,” he said.
He also mentioned the Code on Social Security, which for the first time, defines gig and platform workers in India. “This is a significant step towards acknowledging and formalising the roles of gig and platform workers within our economy,” he said.
“We are determined to ensure that every worker in India, irrespective of their employment status, is granted the right to social security,” he said, adding that the Ministry of Labour and Employment is working closely with all stakeholders to develop a robust framework that aligns with the evolving nature of work and provides adequate protection to gig and platform workers.
Published 01 September 2024, 08:19 IST