Centre clears appointment of 3 HC chief justices as SC judges

The Centre on Wednesday cleared the appointment of Justices Satish Chandra Sharma, Augustine George Masih and Sandeep Mehta as judges of the Supreme Court.
With this, the Supreme Court will have a full working strength of 34 judges.
The three judges are likely to take oath on Thursday.
On Monday, the Supreme Court Collegium headed by Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud recommended the appointment of three High Court Chief Justices as judges to the apex court, saying that in view of the ever-mounting pendency of cases, the workload of judges has increased considerably and it has become necessary to ensure that the court has full working judge-strength.
In picking up three names, the Collegium considered the seniority of Chief Justices and senior puisne Judges in their respective parent High Courts as well as overall seniority of the High Court Judges; the merit, performance and integrity of the judges.
Justice Sharma was acting as Chief Justice, Delhi High Court of Delhi; Justice Augustine George Masih, Chief Justice, Rajasthan High Court; and Justice Sandeep Mehta, Chief Justice, Gauhati High Court.