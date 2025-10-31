<p>New Delhi: The Union government will introduce a curriculum on Artificial Intelligence in all schools from Class 3 onwards, with the ministry of education asking stakeholder organisations to design the curriculum for the 2026-27 academic session. </p><p>The ministry has asked the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE), National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT), Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) and Navodaya Vidyalaya Samiti (NVS), along with states and Union Territories, to design a curriculum under the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCF-SE) 2023 through a consultative process.</p>.CBSE announces final datesheet for class 10, 12 board exams; to begin from February 17.<p>“Artificial Intelligence and Computational Thinking (AI & CT) will reinforce the concept of learning, thinking, and teaching, and will gradually expand towards the idea of ‘AI for Public Good’,” the ministry said in a release. </p><p>“This initiative marks a nascent yet significant step towards ethical use of AI to solve complex challenges, as the technology will be organically embedded from the foundational stage, beginning in Grade 3,” it added. </p><p>The department of school education formed a panel after holding consultation with stakeholders on Wednesday.</p>