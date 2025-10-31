Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre forms expert panel to introduce AI in curriculum

The department of school education formed a panel after holding consultation with stakeholders on Wednesday.
Last Updated : 30 October 2025, 23:43 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 30 October 2025, 23:43 IST
India NewsAI

Follow us on :

Follow Us