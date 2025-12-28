<p>New Delhi: President <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/droupadi-murmu">Droupadi Murmu</a> on Sunday undertook a sortie onboard Indian Navy's frontline submarine INS Vaghsheer on the Western seaboard.</p>.<p>Murmu became the second President to undertake a submarine sortie. In February, 2006, APJ Abdul Kalam became the first president to experience a submarine sortie.</p>.Prime Minister Modi calls on President Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.<p>Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi accompanied President Murmu during the sortie in the Kalvari class submarine from the Karwar naval base in Karnataka, officials said.</p>.<p>The President is also the Supreme Commander of the armed forces.</p>.<p>"President Droupadi Murmu embarked the Indian Navy's indigenous Kalvari class submarine INS Vaghsheer at Karwar Naval Base," the President's secretariat posted on social media.</p>.<p>The President, donning a naval uniform, waved at naval personnel before entering the submarine.</p>.<p>INS Vaghsheer, the sixth and final submarine of the P75 Scorpene project, was commissioned into the Navy in January.</p>.<p>It is one of the most silent and versatile diesel-electric submarines in the world, according to Navy officials.</p>.<p>It is designed to undertake a wide range of missions, including anti-surface warfare, anti-submarine warfare, intelligence gathering, area surveillance, and special operations.</p>.<p>Armed with wire-guided torpedoes, anti-ship missiles, and advanced sonar systems, the submarine also features modular construction, allowing for future upgrades such as the integration of Air Independent Propulsion (AIP) technology.</p>.<p>The Indian Navy is developing Karwar base considering India's long-term security interests in the Indian Ocean region. </p>