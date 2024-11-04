Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

Centre invites applications for RBI Deputy Governor

The appointment is for a period of three years, and the individual is qualified for reappointment. The position will have a monthly salary of Rs 2.25 lakh (Level-17).
PTI
Last Updated : 04 November 2024, 08:29 IST

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 04 November 2024, 08:29 IST
India NewsReserve Bank of IndiaMinistry of Finance

Follow us on :

Follow Us