Centre issues guidelines to crack down on misleading ads by coaching centres

The final guidelines, drafted by the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA), come in the wake of several complaints on the National Consumer Helpline.
PTI
Last Updated : 13 November 2024, 10:18 IST

Published 13 November 2024, 10:18 IST
India Newscoaching centresAds

