Centre mulls strategy to rescue 5,000 Indians trapped in Cambodia & forced to carry out cyber fraud back home

Amid ongoing efforts by the Indian government to rescue Indians who were deceived into working for the Russian army in the conflict with Ukraine, the Centre is now working to get over 5,000 Indians back home from Cambodia, where they are held against their own will and being forced to carry out cyber frauds on people in India.

According to a report in the Indian Express, as many as 5,000 Indians are trapped in Cambodia. The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) also held a meeting with security experts in this regard earlier this month and drew up a strategy to rescue these people trapped in Cambodia.

Out of the 5,000 Indians trapped in Cambodia, most are from South India who were lured into data entry jobs in Cambodia, the report said.

The report further said that the MHA and Ministry of External Affairs speculate the stranded Indians are being also forced to dupe their fellow citizens in India through cyber fraud. "Data shows that Rs 500 crore has been lost (to cyber fraud originating in Cambodia) in India in the last six months," the IE report quoted a source as saying.

The incident came to report after Odisha police in Roukerla busted a cyber-crime syndicate on December 30 last year. The Rourkela police arrested eight people who were allegedly involved in getting Indians to Cambodia.

A senior Central government officer was reportedly duped of around Rs 70 lakh after which he approached the Rourkela Police who during the investigation nabbed the eight accused.

"We arrested eight persons from different parts of the country and we have prima facie evidence against multiple people who are involved in the scam. We issued Look Out Circulars against 16 people, following which the Bureau of Immigration this week detained two persons, Harish Kurapati and Naga Venkata Sowjanya Kurapati, at the Hyderabad airport while they were returning from Cambodia,” Indian Express quoted a senior cop from Rourkela as saying.