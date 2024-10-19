Home
Centre nominates Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as NCW chairperson

The appointment, made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes earlier.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 October 2024, 09:18 IST

