Centre nominates Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as NCW chairperson

<p>New Delhi: The Centre has officially nominated Vijaya Kishore Rahatkar as the Chairperson of the <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/national-commission-for-women">National Commission for Women</a> (NCW).</p>.<p>The appointment, made under Section 3 of the National Commission for Women Act, 1990, will be for a period of three years or until she reaches the age of 65, whichever comes earlier, a government notification issued on Saturday said.</p>.'Workplace harassment in Malayalam film industry': NCW seeks complete Hema Committee report amid #MeToo wave.<p>Rahatkar's tenure will begin immediately. The announcement will be published in the Gazette of India.</p>.<p>In addition to the appointment of Rahatkar, the government has also named new members to the NCW.</p>.<p>Dr Archana Majumdar has been officially appointed as a member of the National Commission for Women (NCW) for a tenure of three years, as per a notification from the Ministry of Women and Child Development.</p>