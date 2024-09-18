Home
Centre plans to sell 7% stake in renewable energy lender IREDA

The government, which held a 75% as of June-end in IREDA, has approved the company's plans to raise up to Rs 45 billion ($538 million) through qualified institutional placement (QIP).
Reuters
Last Updated : 18 September 2024, 17:42 IST

Bengaluru: The Indian government aims to sell a 7 per cent stake in the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) via an institutional share sale, the renewables lender said on Wednesday.

The government, which held a 75 per cent stake as of June-end in IREDA, has approved the company's plans to raise up to 45 billion rupees ($538 million) through qualified institutional placement (QIP).

This fresh capital infusion will help IREDA finance clean energy projects across the country and support the government's "ambitious renewable energy goals," Chairman and Managing Director Pradip Kumar Das said.

The Indian government is planning to add at least 500 GW of clean energy by 2030 to reduce emissions.

Published 18 September 2024, 17:42 IST
