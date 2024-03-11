JOIN US
Homeindia

Centre to notify Citizenship (Amendment) Act on March 11: Reports

The CAA was enacted in December 2019, and enables granting of citizenship to citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi communities, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014.
Last Updated 11 March 2024, 11:30 IST

The Union Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) is likely to notify the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA) of 2019 on Monday, news agency ANI reported citing government sources.

Many had speculated that the Centre would notify the CAA well in advance of the Lok Sabha elections.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019, and enables granting of citizenship to citizens of Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan belonging to Hindu, Sikh, Jain, Christian, Buddhist and Parsi communities, who had migrated to India before December 31, 2014.

More to follow...

(Published 11 March 2024, 11:30 IST)
India NewsMinistry of Home AffairsCAACitizenship Amendment Act

