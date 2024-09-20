Centre to promote indigenous solutions in animal husbandry industry: Rajiv Ranjan Singh

New Delhi: Union Minister for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying Rajiv Ranjan (Lalan) Singh has said that the Central Government is taking several important steps to promote domestic solutions and reduce dependence on imports in the field of animal husbandry.
He was addressing the National Symposium of CLFMA of India, an association of livestock industry, at Goa onFriday.
“Culture media for IVF and an integrated genomic chip for bovine animals have been developed. Special integrated genomic 'Gau Chip' for cows and 'Mahish Chip' for buffaloes have been developed. The government will also give a subsidy of Rs 5,000 on this technology, he said.
The Union Minister said that several schemes have also been made to identify states to organize the unorganized dairy sector and to deal with the shortage of fodder. The government has also approved three smart fish harbors and five aqua parks for development in the fisheries sector, he said.
CLFMA of India Chairman Suresh Deora said that the livestock sector provides employment to farmers and people associated with the animal husbandry sector. The annual turnover of this industry was Rs 12 lakh crore he said
Balram Singh Yadav, MD, and Godrej Agrovert, the keynote speaker at the symposium, said the kind of growth we are going to experience in the future will bring a lot of prosperity and employment to all of us. Start-ups are also pushing distribution and new business models in our sector, he said.
Abhijit Mitra, Animal Husbandry Commissioner, Ministry of Animal Husbandry, Dairy, and Fisheries, Government of India, informed about the schemes of the Central Government in animal husbandry and fisheries sector, the statement said.
Published 20 September 2024, 17:16 IST