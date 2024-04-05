Chandigarh mayoral polls: Anil Masih tenders unconditional apology to SC

The court, however, fixed the matter for further hearing to the second week of July.

On February 20, the Supreme Court had in its order quashed the election result declared by Masih and ordered that the AAP Candidate, Kuldeep Kumar, be declared the winner of the Chandigarh mayoral polls.

While issuing show cause notice to Masih, the court had observed that he had deliberately defaced ballots voted in favour of Aam Aadmi Party's Kuldeep Kumar.

The bench had slammed Masih for his misconduct in the case, and noted democracy was thwarted at the grassroots, that too, by misusing the office of the returning officer to change the course of the mayoral election results.