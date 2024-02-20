Chandigarh mayoral poll: SC declares AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as winner, junks earlier result

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday declared AAP councillor Kuldeep Kumar as the winner of the mayoral polls and the Mayor of the Union Territory of Chandigarh.

The apex court also ordered the prosecution of returning officer Anil Masih for misdemeanour

The SC had earlier said on Tuesday that it would direct recounting of votes polled in the controversial Chandigarh mayoral election and the result would be declared after considering the eight “defaced” ballots which were declared invalid by the returning officer.

A bench comprising Chief Justice D Y Chandrachud and justices J B Pardiwala and Manoj Misra has commenced hearing the plea of defeated AAP candidate for the election Kuldeep Kumar, accusing returning officer Anil Masih of electoral malpractices.

The top court is scrutinising the ballot papers and watching the video recordings which were brought before it by a judicial officer appointed by the Punjab & Haryana High Court’s Registrar General.