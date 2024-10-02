Home
Dera Sacha Sauda chief Gurmeet Ram Rahim walks out of jail on 20-day parole

Singh is serving a 20-year sentence given in 2017 for raping two of his disciples. The Dera chief and three others were also convicted in 2019 for the murder of a journalist more than 16 years ago.
PTI
Last Updated : 02 October 2024, 04:43 IST

Published 02 October 2024, 04:43 IST
