MiG-21 flies through Indian skies for last time, Rajnath terms it 'national pride'

<p>Chandigarh: The legendary <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/">Mikoyan-Gurevich MiG-21 fighter jets</a>, the the backbone of the Indian Air Force's combat fleet for more than six decades, streaked through Indian skies for the last time on Friday -- its final adieu edged in history and many a remembrance.</p>.<p>The sun shone bright, the skies cloudless and a brilliant blue, providing a picture perfect setting for the elaborate farewell to the Russian origin warhorse that was inducted into the IAF in the 1960s.</p>.<p>Describing the MiG-21 as a mighty machine and a national pride, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said there is deep attachment to the aircraft that shaped our confidence.</p>.Of men and their flying machines: Pilots hail legacy as MiG-21 prepares for swansong.<p>"MiG-21 is not only an aircraft or machine but also proof of deep India-Russia ties," the minister said.</p>.<p>"The history of military aviation is incredible. The MiG 21 added many proud moments in our military aviation journey," Singh told the gathering.</p>.<p>Besides him, former IAF chiefs A Y Tipnis, S P Tyagi and B S Dhanoa, Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla, India's first man on the International Space Station, and scores of veterans, many who had piloted the aircraft, were present on the occasion.</p>.<p>Air Chief Marshal A P Singh flew the sortie of the MiG-21 Bison aircraft with call sign Badal 3. Dilbagh Singh, who became the IAF chief in 1981, led the first MiG-21 Squadron here in 1963.</p>.<p>The culmination of MiG-21 operations took place with a ceremonial flypast and decommissioning event, marking the closure of a historic chapter in India's air power.</p>.<p>The country's first supersonic fighter and interceptor aircraft were retired at the decommissioning event in Chandigarh, where it was first inducted.</p>.<p>The ceremony began with the arrival of the minister, the chief guest at the occasion, followed by a spectacular display by IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', which skydived from a height of 8,000 feet.</p>.<p>This was followed by a majestic flypast of the MiG-21 aircraft accompanied by precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute.</p>.<p>The fighter pilots flew MiG-21s in the three-aircraft Badal formation and the four-aircraft Panther formation roared over the skies one final time.</p>.<p>The Surya Kiran aerobatic team also enthralled the audience with their breathtaking manoeuvres.</p>.<p>MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, took part in the flypast ceremony, and were given a water cannon salute.</p>.<p>The Jaguar and the Tejas aircrafts also took part in the ceremony. Tejas is a single-engine multi-role fighter aircraft capable of operating in high-threat air environments. It has been designed to undertake air defence, maritime reconnaissance and strike roles.</p>.<p>After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess.</p>.<p>The supersonic jets were the dominant platforms during 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan. The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as the 2019 Balakot airstrikes.</p>.<p>The aircraft has also had a troubled safety record and involved in multiple crashes in the last six decades. The ageing fleet prompted some to describe the aircraft as "legacy coffins".</p>.<p>The MiG-21 jets made their last operational flights at the Nal Air Force Station in Rajasthan's Bikaner, a month ahead of the formal retirement ceremony.</p>.<p>As part of the symbolic farewell, Air Chief Marshal Singh had also flown solo sorties of the MiG-21 from Nal on August 18-19.</p>