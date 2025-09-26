Watch | Farewell MiG-21: Decommissioning ceremony of legendary fighter jets underway in Chandigarh

<p>Chandigarh: A ceremony for the culmination of operations of Russian-origin <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/mig-21s-to-retire-from-iaf-on-sep-26-ending-six-decade-service-3741282">MiG-21</a>, whose induction in the early 1960s catapulted the force into the jet age, was underway at the Chandigarh Air Force Station here on Friday.</p>.<p>Six decades after they were inducted into the force, the Indian Air Force's (IAF) workhorse are being accorded a farewell at a mega event here.</p>.<p>The iconic aircraft was first inducted into the force here more than six decades ago. The last of the MiG-21 jets, belonging to number 23 Squadron, nicknamed "Panthers" are being given a farewell at the decommissioning ceremony at the Chandigarh Air Force station.</p>.Of men and their flying machines: Pilots hail legacy as MiG-21 prepares for swansong.<p>Air Chief Marshal A P Singh will fly the last sortie of the Squadron with the call sign 'Badal 3'.</p>.<p>Defence Minister Rajnath Singh was present on the occasion here besides former IAF chiefs S P Tyagi and B S Dhanoa. IAF Group Captain Shubhanshu Shukla was also present.</p>.<p>There will be a spectacular display by IAF's elite skydiving team 'Akash Ganga', who will skydive from a height of 8,000 feet. This will be succeeded by majestic flypast of MiG-21 aircraft accompanied by precision of the air warrior drill team and an aerial salute.</p>.<p>The fighter pilots will be flying MiG-21s in the three-aircraft Badal formation and the four-aircraft Panther formation will thunder over the skies one final time.</p>.<p>The Surya Kiran aerobatic team will also enthral the audience with their breathtaking maneuvers.</p>.<p>In a recent post on X, about the retiring Mig-21s, the IAF said, "Six decades of service, countless tales of courage, a warhorse that carried pride of a nation into the skies".</p>.<p>The MiG-21 fighter jets used to be the mainstay of the IAF for a long period of time. After its first induction, the IAF procured over 870 MiG-21s to boost its overall combat prowess.</p>.<p>The supersonic jets were the dominant platforms during 1965 and 1971 wars with Pakistan.</p>.<p>The aircraft also played a key role in the 1999 Kargil conflict as well as 2019 Balakot airstrikes.</p>.<p>However, the IAF's workhorse the MiG-21s were also involved in multiple crashes in the last six decades, with spotlight many times being on the safety record of the ageing fleet of Soviet-origin aircraft. PTI SUN CHS VSD DV DV</p>