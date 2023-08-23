Chandrayaan-3: Meet the team behind ISRO's historic mission

S Somanath: Somnath, an Indian aerospace engineer and rocket scientist, was appointed as the new ISRO chief on January 14, 2022. He has been instrumental in the development of the GSLV Mk-III launcher and was a team leader for the Integration of the Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) during the early phases of his career.
P Veeramuthuvel, Project Director, Chandrayaan-3: An IIT-M alumnus from Tamil Nadu, Veeramuthuvel became Chandrayaan-3's director in 2019. Earlier, he worked as deputy director at ISRO's Space Infrastructure Programme Office.
Mohana Kumar, Mission Director, Chandrayaan-3: A senior scientist at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC) in Thiruvananthapuram, Kerala. Mr Kumar is a graduate of the Indian Institute of Technology, Madras, and holds a PhD in aerospace engineering from the Indian Institute of Science, Bangalore. He is also a recipient of the prestigious Dr Vikram Sarabhai Award for Excellence in Space Science and Technology.
S Unnikrishnan Nair, (VSSC) Director, Chandrayaan-3: Nair started his career in Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre (VSSC), Trivandrum in 1985 and was involved in the development of various aerospace systems and mechanisms for PSLV, GSLV and LVM3. He has done BTech in Mechanical Engineering from Kerala University, ME in Aerospace engineering from IISc, Bangalore and PhD in Mechanical Engineering from IIT(M), Chennai.
M Sankaran, (URSC) Director, Chandrayaan-3: M Sankaran is a Distinguished Scientist of Indian Space Research Organisation(ISRO). With 35 years of experience in URSC/ISRO, he has contributed primarily in the areas of Solar arrays, Power systems, Satellite Positioning System and RF communication systems for Low Earth Orbit(LEO) Satellites, Geostationary Satellites, Navigation Satellites and Outer Space Missions like Chandrayaan, Mars Orbiter Mission (MOM) and others.
Kalpana K, Deputy Project Director, Chandrayaan-3: Kalpana K led the Chandrayaan-3 team with unwavering determination amid the Covid pandemic challenges. A devoted engineer behind India's satellite endeavors, she played pivotal roles in the Chandrayaan-2 and Mangalyaan missions.
