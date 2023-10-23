Cheap politics: Tharoor criticises circulation of his cropped image with TMC MP Mahua Moitra

Kottayam: Congress Working Committee member Shashi Tharoor on Monday criticised the circulation of cropped images showing him with Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra, calling it an act of "cheap politics".

The Thiruvananthapuram MP clarified that he was present at Moitra's birthday party, attended by around 15 people, including his sister. He said he was being trolled by displaying the cropped version of the image taken during the function.

"This is just cheap politics. It was the birthday party of that child. Well, she is not a child, but for me, she is like one. That MP is around 20 years younger to me.