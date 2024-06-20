2 CAF personnel killed as mini goods vehicle falls into gorge in Chhattisgarh

Balrampur: Two personnel of the Chhattisgarh Armed Force (CAF) were killed when a mini goods vehicle they were travelling in plunged into a gorge in Chhattisgarh's Balrampur district, police said on Thursday.

A CAF jawan and the vehicle's driver, a civilian, were also injured in the accident which took place late Wednesday evening in a Naxalite-affected area, they said.

The CAF personnel were engaged in shifting their camp when the incident occurred between Pundag and Bhutahi villages, bordering Jharkhand state, Balrampur Superintendent of Police Lal Umed Singh said.