Aftermath of Bastar encounter: Silence in air, bullet marks on trees where 29 Maoists were killed

Kanker: Silence hangs over the hillocks adjoining Hidur and Kalpar villages in Chhattisgarh's Kanker district where 29 naxalites were gunned down by security forces in an encounter.

Hours after the biggest encounter ever in the state ended, bullet marks could be seen on the trees at the site on Wednesday. Bloodstains were also visible on the ground which is covered by a thick carpet of fallen bamboo leaves.

In the nearby villages, local tribals, most of them women, could be seen outside, but they were reluctant to speak about what they saw or heard during the encounter on Tuesday.