Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeopinioneditorial
Fare hikes without course correction

Fare hikes without course correction

Rising costs force modest train fare hikes, but safety and services remain outside the scope of change
HNS
DHNS
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 19:34 IST
Last Updated : 25 December 2025, 19:34 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Indian RailwaysOpinioneditorialfare hike

Follow us on :

Follow Us