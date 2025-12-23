Menu


Baghel's son got Rs 250 crore as his share from Chhattisgarh liquor 'scam', chargesheet reveals

The voluminous document, which runs into around 3,800 pages, has named Chaitnaya Baghel as an accused in the alleged scam pegged at more than Rs 3,000 crore, an ACB/EOW statement said.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 04:23 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 04:23 IST
