india

Eminent Hindi writer and Jnanpith Award winner Vinod Kumar Shukla passes away

He was 89 and is survived by his wife, son Shashwat and a daughter.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 13:32 IST
Published 23 December 2025, 13:32 IST
India News

