FIR against comedian Yash Rathi for using derogatory words during show at IIT Bhilai

During the show, when Rathi allegedly started using objectionable words, the institute management intervened and asked him to get down from the stage, IIT Bhilai Director Rajiv Prakash said.
PTI
Last Updated : 19 November 2024, 09:32 IST

Published 19 November 2024, 09:32 IST
India NewsChhattisgarh

