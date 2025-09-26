Menu
Five killed as structure in Chhattisgarh steel plant collapses; more feared trapped

The incident took place at the plant of Godavari Ispat Ltd in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, a senior police official said.
Last Updated : 26 September 2025, 14:43 IST
Published 26 September 2025, 14:43 IST
India NewsChhattisgarhBuilding Collapse

