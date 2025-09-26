Five killed as structure in Chhattisgarh steel plant collapses; more feared trapped

<p>Raipur: Five workers were killed and as many injured when a structure collapsed at a private steel plant in <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chhattisgarh">Chhattisgarh's </a>capital Raipur on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at the plant of Godavari Ispat Ltd in Siltara area on the outskirts of the capital, a senior police official said.</p>.Chhattisgarh liquor scam: Anti-Corruption Bureau arrests former CM's son Chaitanya Baghel.<p>"Soon after being alerted about it, a police team was sent to the spot, and a rescue operation was launched. As per preliminary information, five workers were killed and five others sustained injuries," he said.</p>.<p>The injured labourers have been hospitalised, while the rescue operation is still underway as some more people are feared trapped, the official informed. </p>