Home
India
World Cup 2023
Opinion
Karnataka
World
Business
Sports
Entertainment
Video
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
News Shots
Explainers
Bengaluru
Science
Trending
Brandspot
Photos
DH Specials
Home
News Shots
Trending
Menu
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiachhattisgarh

Naxalite killed in encounter in Bijapur, rifle seized

The face off took place at around 6 am in a forest near Bandepara village under Madded police station limits, when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation.
Last Updated 17 October 2023, 05:30 IST

Follow Us

Bijapur: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur district on Tuesday morning, a senior police official said.

The face off took place at around 6 am in a forest near Bandepara village under Madded police station limits, when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Inspector General of Police (Bastar Range) Sundarraj P told PTI.

The operation was launched by personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighter, both units of state police, Special Task Force and the Central Reserve Police Force's (CRPF) 170th battalion.

They had inputs about the presence of senior Naxalites, including Madded area committee of Maoists in-charge Nagesh, its secretary Buchanna, member Vishwanath along with 15-20 armed cadres, in Koranjed-Bandepara forests, the official said.

After the exchange of fire stopped, the body of a Naxalite and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot, he said.

The identity of the killed Naxalite was yet to be ascertained, the official said, adding that search was still underway in nearby areas.

Bijapur is among the 20 assembly constituencies which will go to polls in the first phase of Chhattisgarh elections on November 7.

ADVERTISEMENT
(Published 17 October 2023, 05:30 IST)
India NewsChhattisgarhBijapur

Follow us on

Follow

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT