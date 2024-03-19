Naxalite killed in encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh

Dantewada: A Naxalite was killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada district on Tuesday, a police official said.

The gunfight took place in the morning in a forest near Purangel village under Kirandul police station area when a joint team of personnel from different security forces was out on an anti-Naxal operation, Dantewada Superintendent of Police Gaurav Rai said.

Personnel belonging to the District Reserve Guard, Bastar Fighters, both units of the state police, and the Central Reserve Police Force's 111th, 230th, 231st battalions were involved in the operation, he said.