People collaborate with Chhattisgarh police for surveillance project in Rajnandgaon

Talking to PTI, Rajnandgaon Superintendent of Police Mohit Garg said, "This first-of-its-kind smart city ITMS (intelligent traffic management system) and surveillance project funded by the public."

The official said as many as 385 cameras, including 25 ANPRs (automatic number plate recognition), 300 varifocal cameras, 10 PTZ (pan-tilt-zoom) cameras and fifty '80/50' meter focus cameras, will be installed at entry points and junctions of the city.