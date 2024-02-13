'Revolutionary' announcement in favour of farmers: Congress on its MSP guarantee promise

New Delhi: The Congress on Tuesday termed its promise of providing a legal guarantee on Minimum Support Price (MSP) for crops "revolutionary", and said its vision will soon become reality with the support of the people.

Speaking during Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in the Ambikapur district of Chhattisgarh, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said the party will implement the "Kisaan Nyay Guarantee" if it comes to power.

Gandhi also reiterated the announcement in his remarks at the public rally.

In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Farmer brothers, today is a historic day! The Congress has decided to give legal guarantee of MSP to every farmer on crops as per the Swaminathan Commission. This step will change the lives of 15 crore families farmer of by ensuring their prosperity."