Two brothers found dead amid rituals, other family members hospitalised in Chhattisgarh

<p>Janjgir: Two brothers were found dead under mysterious circumstances and four other members of the family were hospitalised in Chhattisgarh's Sakti district on Friday, police said.</p>.<p>As per the preliminary investigation, the family was performing some rituals for the last couple of days, they said.</p>.<p>The incident took place at Tanduldih village under Baradwar police station area, said district Additional Superintendent of Police Rama Patel.</p>.<p>When neighbours heard the loud noise of chanting from the house which was locked from inside, they were alarmed. A police team reached the spot and found Vikas Gond (25) and Vicky Gond (22) unconscious with other family members sitting around performing some rituals. A photo of a `godman' reportedly from Ujjain was set in front of them.</p>.<p>The two brothers were shifted to hospital where they were declared dead. Their mother Pirit Bai (70), sisters Chandrika and Amrika, and another brother Vishal were undergoing treatment.</p>.<p>According to the initial autopsy reports, traces of a poisonous substance were found in the bodies of the deceased, the official said, adding that the exact cause of death was yet to be ascertained.</p>.<p>An accidental death report was registered and further probe was underway, she added.</p>