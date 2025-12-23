<p>Zurich: China has launched a <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/india/chinese-embassy-in-india-to-accept-visa-applications-online-report-3839788">trade dispute</a> with India over solar cells, solar modules and IT goods, requesting dispute consultations on the matter, the World Trade Organization said on Tuesday.</p><p>"China said the measures in question include India's tariff treatment and certain measures that China said are contingent upon the use of domestic inputs and otherwise discriminate against Chinese imports," the WTO said in a statement.</p>.China positive on Putin’s India visit; calls for stronger trilateral cooperation.<p>Less than a week ago, India said it had imposed anti-dumping duties on cold rolled steel imports from China for five years to protect its domestic industry.</p>