Christmas 2025 | When are banks closed this week?

<p>According to <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/rbi">RBI</a>'s holiday calendar, banks all over India will observe public and regional holidays during this week of December.</p><p>All banks across India will be closed on December 25 which is celebrated as <a href="https://www.deccanherald.com/tags/christmas">Christmas</a> worldwide.</p><p>Along with that, banks under the northeastern states will also be observing holidays starting December 24.</p><p>Mentioned below are the holidays which the banks will be observing:</p><p><strong>December 24: Christmas Eve</strong></p><p>Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Kohima and Shillong.</p><p><strong>December 25: Christmas</strong></p><p>Banks will be closed national wide.</p><p><strong>December 26: Christmas Celebration</strong></p><p>Banks will be closed Aizawl, Kohima, and Shillong.</p><p><strong>December 27: Christmas</strong></p><p>Banks will be closed in Kohima only.</p><p><strong>December 30: Death anniversary of U Kiang Nangbah</strong></p><p>Banks will be closed in Shillong only.</p><p><strong>December 31: New Year’s Eve/Imoinu Iratpa</strong></p><p>Banks will be closed in Aizawl and Imphal.</p>.Christmas 2025: Celebrity-inspired outfits to elevate your end of year party look.<h3>What is Christmas and how is it celebrated?</h3><p>Christmas is a festival celebrated on December 25 to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ around the world. </p><p>Christmas on December 2025 is a public holiday in many countries and is observed religiously by majority of Christians, as well as celebrated culturally by many non-Christians as well.</p><p>The festival cherishes the essence of family and indulge in delicious food including cakes, cookies, pies and other culinary delights. </p><p>Gifts are exchanged, homes are decorated, prayers are done together and lip-smacking food and drinks are shared during Christmas celebrations. </p>