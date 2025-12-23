Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindiakarnatakamangaluru

DGP Prisons Alok Kumar on official inspection duty in Mangaluru

If prisons are kept under control, about 60 per cent of law and order issues can be managed, as those involved in major offences are lodged in jails," he said.
Last Updated : 23 December 2025, 11:46 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 23 December 2025, 11:46 IST
Karnataka NewsPrison

Follow us on :

Follow Us