<p>Mangaluru: DGP Prisons and Correctional Services Alok Kumar visited District Prison in Mangaluru on Tuesday to carry out inspections.</p><p>During his official visit to the prison, he shared that there are 54 prisons in the state, which need to be inspected periodically. </p><p>"The Mangaluru prison is a sensitive prison and utmost priority is given for security. Prisoners who created disturbances inside the prison have been identified and have been shifted to other prisons," Alok Kumar told reporters.</p><p>Further, he highlighted that AI-based surveillance is being used on a trial basis, and based on its effectiveness, it will be implemented. </p><p>Trials have already been conducted at Parappana Agrahara and Mysuru prisons. A decision on similar trials in Mangaluru jail will be taken up, the official said.</p><p>He added that cooperation will be extended to inmates with good conduct and discussions will be held with officials in this regard. Discussions are also being held on how prohibited items are entering prisons.</p><p>Referring to the issue of jammers, Alok Kumar said the problem has been discussed for the past 15 years. Although recalibration is being made from time to time, some issues still persist. The issues are being discussed with the concerned authorities. A mobile phone was seized inside the Mangaluru prison on Monday. </p><p>"Police will carry out inspections in the future as well. If prisons are kept under control, about 60 per cent of law and order issues can be managed, as those involved in major offences are lodged in jails. They later come out on bail, and if they are kept under control while inside prison, the situation can be effectively managed," he said.</p><p>To a query on shifting of the prison, the DGP said that the work on the prison is in progress. "I will meet the Home Minister shortly to appeal to accelerate the work. Even elected representatives should also draw the attention of the government in this regard."</p><p>Earlier, Alok Kumar was accorded a guard of honour outside the prison. Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Sudheer Kumar Reddy CH, Superintendent of Police Arun K and others were present. </p>