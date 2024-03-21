JOIN US
CJI Chandrachud inaugurates help desk, media enclosure in Supreme Court campus

The help desk is near the e-Sewa Kendra and the media enclosure is by the apex court's lawns.
Last Updated 21 March 2024, 07:18 IST

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India D Y Chandrachud on Thursday inaugurated a new 'accessibility help desk' and 'media enclosure' inside the Supreme Court campus.

The help desk is near the e-Sewa Kendra and the media enclosure is by the apex court's lawns.

"We have opened an accessibility help desk. This is a continuation of our mission which began with the submission of the report by the committee chaired by Justice Ravindra Bhat," the CJI said.

"The committee made various suggestions to make the Supreme Court accessible to people with special needs, not just the differently-abled but senior citizens, pregnant women and people who require special assistance," he said.

He said the help desk was a 'one-stop facility' for people requiring assistance.

