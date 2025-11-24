Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homeindia

CJI Surya Kant says no to oral mentioning of cases, hears 17 cases on first day

Justice Kant formally assumed charge as the 53rd CJI shortly after taking oath in Hindi in the name of God at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
Last Updated : 24 November 2025, 12:56 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 24 November 2025, 12:56 IST
India NewsCJISupreme CourtChief Justice

Follow us on :

Follow Us