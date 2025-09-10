‘Close friends and natural partners’: PM Modi responds to Trump's 'looking forward to speak' post
Trump’s comments signal a significant thaw in bilateral relations as ties between the two countries reeled under possibly the worst phase in over two decades amid tensions over tariffs and Delhi’s purchases of Russian oil.
India and the US are close friends and natural partners. I am confident that our trade negotiations will pave the way for unlocking the limitless potential of the India-US partnership. Our teams are working to conclude these discussions at the earliest. I am also looking forward… pic.twitter.com/3K9hlJxWcl