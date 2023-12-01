Concocted, baseless and diversionary: Danish Ali refutes complaints against him in letter to LS Speaker

New Delhi: BSP MP Danish Ali on Friday objected to the Lok Sabha Privileges Committee clubbing his complaint against BJP lawmaker Ramesh Bidhuri for making “communal” remarks against him with “concocted, baseless and diversionary” allegations.

Ali wrote to Speaker Om Birla protesting against the move after the panel summoned him on December 7 to record his “oral evidence” on “complaints received from various MPs against Ramesh Bidhuri and Kunwar Danish Ali for alleged improper conduct” during the discussion on Chandrayaan-III Mission during Special Session in September.

Ali and other Opposition MPs had complained against Bidhuri for making communal remarks while BJP MPs had filed complaints protesting against the BSP MP, accusing him of using intemperate language against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.