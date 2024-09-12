'Condemnable and despicable': VP Jagdeep Dhankar slams Rahul Gandhi over remarks in US

New Delhi: Without naming Rahul Gandhi, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday made strong observations over Congress leader's comments during the US tour. Dhankar said it was “condemnable and despicable” to become “part of the enemies of the state”.

Dhankar said that there was nothing more painful that someone in a Constitutional position speaking against the country.

“Imagine, ultimate sacrifices have been given by how many in getting this freedom, in protecting this freedom, in protecting the nation. Our brothers and sisters are also involved in combat position. Mothers have lost their sons, wives have lost their husbands. We can't ridicule our nationalism,” said the vice president.

“I am pained and disturbed that some people in position have just no idea of Bharat. They have no idea of our Constitution, they have no idea of our national interest... I am sure your heart must be bleeding at what you see,” he added.

Dhankar was addressing participants of the third batch of the Rajya Sabha Internship Programme. However, he made the observations without naming anyone.