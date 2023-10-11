Cong attacks govt over transfer of CAG officers involved in audit of Dwarka Expressway, Ayushman Bharat schemes

The Congress leader charged that 'the Modi government operates mafia style under a cloak of silence and intimidation. If anyone exposes its modus operandi of corruption, they are threatened or removed'.

The latest victims are three officers of the CAG, who exposed 'massive scams' in government schemes in a report tabled during the Monsoon Session of Parliament, he alleged.

The CAG report showed scams across infrastructure and social schemes. It documented 1400 per cent cost inflation and tendering irregularities in the Dwarka Expressway, in addition to a diversion of Rs 3,600 crore from highways projects, faulty bidding practices, and 60 per cent cost inflation of the Bharatmala scheme, he claimed.