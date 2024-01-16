Congress' boycott making Ram temple consecration political event, claims Himanta

"If Rahul Gandhi would have gone there, it would not have got any political flavour. We allow you to attend it so that it remains an apolitical function. But you and your close associates have boycotted it, thereby making it a political function which it was not," Sarma told a press conference.

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, and its other top leaders 'respectfully declined' invitation to attend the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya, with the party accusing the BJP of making it into a 'political project' for electoral gains and asserting that religion is a 'personal matter'.

"Rahul and Sonia Gandhi, because of their anti-Hindu notion, are making it political. Only the Congress party is politicising an event which is otherwise being viewed as a triumph of Indian civilisation," Sarma asserted.

The BJP and the RSS are giving an “election flavour” to the programme and that is why it is difficult for Congress to attend it, Rahul Gandhi said at Chiephobozou in Nagaland during Bharati Jodo Nyay Yatra earlier in the day.

"Everyone will go, have darshan of Ram Lalla and return. I don't think anybody will give any political speech or anti-Congress speech. For other people, it is a triumph of Indian civilisation," Sarma added.