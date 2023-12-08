Congress chief Kharge slams govt over rising crimes against Dalits, tribals

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the rising crimes against Dalits and tribals in the country, and alleged it is part of BJP's agenda of dividing society.

"The latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not merely statistics, it is BJP's record of making the life of SC-ST community unsafe," he charged in a post in Hindi on X.