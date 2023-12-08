Congress chief Kharge slams govt over rising crimes against Dalits, tribals

New Delhi: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday targeted Prime Minister Narendra Modi government over the rising crimes against Dalits and tribals in the country, and alleged it is part of BJP's agenda of dividing society.
"The latest report of National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) is not merely statistics, it is BJP's record of making the life of SC-ST community unsafe," he charged in a post in Hindi on X.
"Injustice, atrocities and repression are part of the conspiratorial agenda of BJP to divide the society in the last decade," he alleged.
The continuous oppression of Dalits and tribals exposes the hypocrisy of the BJP-RSS, the Congress chief charged.
Kharge also shared a post that claimed that there has been a 46.11 per cent increase in crimes against Dalits since 2013 and 48.15 per cent against tribals.